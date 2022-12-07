Markets

Ascletis Pharma Announces IND Approval For ASC11 In China - Quick Facts

December 07, 2022 — 05:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ascletis Pharma Inc. (ASCLF.PK) said China National Medical Products Administration has approved the Investigational New Drug application for ASC11, an oral inhibitor drug candidate targeting 3-chymotrypsin like protease for COVID-19. The objective of phase I trial is to identify a safe and efficacious dose for the phase II/III in COVID-19 patients.

"The IND approvals of ASC11 from both China NMPA and U.S. FDA mark a great recognition to our in-house R&D capabilities. We will continue to advance the clinical development of our proprietary COVID-19 pipeline including ASC10 and ASC11," said Jinzi Wu, CEO of Ascletis.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.