Ascletis Announces Positive Interim Data From Phase IIb Expansion Cohort Of ASC22 For CHB

September 28, 2023 — 09:16 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Ascletis Pharma Inc. announced positive interim data from the Phase IIb expansion cohort of subcutaneously administered PD-L1 antibody ASC22 (Envafolimab) for functional cure of chronic hepatitis B or CHB.

The company noted that the interim analysis was conducted when approximately 50% of the enrolled patients completed 24-week treatment of ASC22 or placebo. The interim analysis included 25 patients who completed 24-week treatment (19 patients in ASC22 cohort and 6 patients in placebo cohort).

The results indicated that in ASC22 cohort, 4 patients (4/19, 21.1%) achieved HBsAg loss at the end of 24-week treatment. In contrast, there were no patients (0/6, 0%) achieving HBsAg loss at the end of 24-week treatment in the placebo cohort. ASC22 was generally safe and well tolerated. Most of ASC22 drug related adverse effects were Grade 1 or 2.

