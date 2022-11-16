Markets

Ascletis : China Oks IND Of Oral PD-L1 Small Molecule Inhibitor ASC61 For Solid Tumors Treatment

November 16, 2022 — 09:05 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ascletis Pharma Inc. said that China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the in-house developed oral PD-L1 small molecule inhibitor, ASC61, for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

While the ASC61 Phase I dose escalation study is ongoing in the U.S., IND approval in China will accelerate the global development of ASC61.

ASC61 is an oral small molecule inhibitor prodrug. Its active metabolite, ASC61-A, is a potent and highly selective inhibitor which blocks PD-1/PD-L1 interaction through inducing PD-L1 dimerization and internalization.

As a single agent, ASC61 demonstrated significant antitumor efficacy in multiple animal models including humanized mouse model. Preclinical studies showed that ASC61 has good safety and pharmacokinetic profiles in animal models.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.