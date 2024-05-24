Ascential PLC Notifies Major UBS Stake Change

Ascential (GB:ASCL) has released an update.

Ascential PLC has announced a significant change in share ownership, with UBS Group AG now holding a total of 5.986% of the company’s voting rights after crossing the threshold on May 21, 2024. This change in voting rights is primarily due to an acquisition of shares and financial instruments by UBS. The notification was completed on May 23, 2024, in Zurich, Switzerland.

