Ascential PLC Major Shareholding Change Notified

May 28, 2024 — 12:26 pm EDT

Ascential (GB:ASCL) has released an update.

Ascential PLC has been notified of a change in major shareholdings by Janus Henderson Group PLC, who now holds a total of 4.26% of voting rights after the recent acquisition or disposal of shares and financial instruments. The notification, which cites a crossing of the threshold on May 24, 2024, comes after a change in Janus Henderson’s indirect voting rights and financial instruments related to Ascential’s shares.

