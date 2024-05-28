Ascential PLC Major Shareholding Change Notified

Ascential (GB:ASCL) has released an update.

Ascential PLC has been notified of a change in major shareholdings by Janus Henderson Group PLC, who now holds a total of 4.26% of voting rights after the recent acquisition or disposal of shares and financial instruments. The notification, which cites a crossing of the threshold on May 24, 2024, comes after a change in Janus Henderson’s indirect voting rights and financial instruments related to Ascential’s shares.

