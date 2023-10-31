Ascential (LSE:ASCL) Price Target Increased by 6.13% to 334.05

The average one-year price target for Ascential (LSE:ASCL) has been revised to 334.05 / share. This is an increase of 6.13% from the prior estimate of 314.74 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 262.60 to a high of 388.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.58% from the latest reported closing price of 266.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascential. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASCL is 0.09%, a decrease of 35.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.03% to 83,569K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 29,493K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,012K shares, representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASCL by 19.08% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 21,822K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNGAX - Franklin International Growth Fund holds 8,130K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,049K shares, representing a decrease of 60.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASCL by 47.87% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,717K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,435K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,346K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASCL by 7.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.