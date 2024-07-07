Ascentage Pharma's Olverembatinib Approved In China For Chronic-phase Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Ascentage Pharma announced that its novel BCR-ABL1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor or TKI, olverembatinib, has been approved by the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau or ISAF of the Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) of the People's Republic of China for the treatment of adult patients with tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI)-resistant chronic-phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CML-CP) or accelerated-phase CML (CML-AP) harboring the T315I mutation; and adult patients with CML-CP resistant to and/or intolerant of first-and second-generation TKIs.

The company noted that the approval marks another major milestone for olverembatinib following initial approvals granted to the drug in the Chinese mainland for the above indications.

Olverembatinib is being jointly commercialized in China by Ascentage Pharma and Innovent Biologics. All lead drug candidates are being studied as they are an investigational drug and not approved in the U.S.

Olverembatinib has been granted Orphan Drug Designations and a Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and an Orphan Designation by the European Medicines Agency of the European Union.

