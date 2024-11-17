News & Insights

Ascentage Pharma's Lisaftoclax Advances in Drug Approval

November 17, 2024

Ascentage Pharma Group International (HK:6855) has released an update.

Ascentage Pharma’s new drug application for lisaftoclax, a Bcl-2 inhibitor targeting chronic lymphocytic leukemia, has been accepted for priority review by China’s National Medical Products Administration. This development marks a significant milestone as it positions lisaftoclax to become the first of its kind approved in China and only the second globally. The drug shows promise in addressing unmet needs in cancer treatment, particularly for patients with relapsed or refractory cases.

