Ascentage Pharma Showcases Drug Advances at ASCO 2024

May 23, 2024 — 08:11 pm EDT

Ascentage Pharma Group International (HK:6855) has released an update.

Ascentage Pharma Group International excitedly reports on the anticipated presentation of their latest clinical study results for three leading drug candidates at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. These drugs include the China-approved olverembatinib and other investigational treatments targeting various cancers. The findings will be shared through oral reports and poster presentations, highlighting the company’s advancements in oncology.

