Ascentage Pharma Prices Top-Up Placement At HKD68.60 Per Share

July 14, 2025 — 12:23 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Ascentage Pharma Group International Inc. (AAPG), a biopharmaceutical company, Monday announced the pricing of 22 million ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, of the company, at a price of HKD68.60 per share for gross proceeds of about HKD1,509.2 million or approximately $192.3 million.

The offshore placement, which was oversubscribed by eight times, is expected to close on July 17, 2025.

