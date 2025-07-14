Ascentage Pharma Prices Top-Up Placement At HKD68.60 Per Share

(RTTNews) - Ascentage Pharma Group International Inc. (AAPG), a biopharmaceutical company, Monday announced the pricing of 22 million ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, of the company, at a price of HKD68.60 per share for gross proceeds of about HKD1,509.2 million or approximately $192.3 million.

The offshore placement, which was oversubscribed by eight times, is expected to close on July 17, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.