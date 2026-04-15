Ascentage Pharma Group International - Depositary Receipt (AAPG) Price Target Increased by 51.68% to 49.82

The average one-year price target for Ascentage Pharma Group International - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:AAPG) has been revised to $49.82 / share. This is an increase of 51.68% from the prior estimate of $32.84 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.88 to a high of $61.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.69% from the latest reported closing price of $27.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascentage Pharma Group International - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAPG is 0.02%, an increase of 33.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.88% to 66K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing a decrease of 16.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPG by 47.27% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 17K shares.

XY Capital holds 14K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 32.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPG by 39.55% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPG by 41.75% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 333.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPG by 83.95% over the last quarter.

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