Ascentage Pharma Enhances Board with Strategic Appointments

Ascentage Pharma Group International has appointed Ms. Marina S. Bozilenko and Dr. Debra Yu as independent non-executive directors, effective November 25, 2024. This strategic addition to the board aims to enhance corporate governance amidst the company’s continued expansion. Investors may view these appointments as a positive step towards strengthening leadership and potentially boosting shareholder value.

