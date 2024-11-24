Ascentage Pharma Announces Board Roles and Structure

Ascentage Pharma Group International (HK:6855) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ascentage Pharma Group International, a Cayman Islands-based company, has announced the roles and functions of its board of directors, featuring a diverse group of executive, non-executive, and independent directors. The board is chaired by Dr. Yang Dajun, with the company emphasizing a robust governance structure through its audit, remuneration, and nomination committees.

For further insights into HK:6855 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.