Ascentage Pharma Announces Board Roles and Structure

Ascentage Pharma Group International (HK:6855) has released an update.
Ascentage Pharma Group International, a Cayman Islands-based company, has announced the roles and functions of its board of directors, featuring a diverse group of executive, non-executive, and independent directors. The board is chaired by Dr. Yang Dajun, with the company emphasizing a robust governance structure through its audit, remuneration, and nomination committees.
