Markets
MRK

Ascentage, Merck To Evaluate APG-115 In Combination With KEYTRUDA In Advanced Solid Tumors

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ascentage Pharma said that it reached a clinical collaboration with Merck & Co (MRK) to evaluate the combination of APG-115, Ascentage's MDM2-p53 inhibitor, and KEYTRUDA or pembrolizumab, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors.

As per the deal, Ascentage will sponsor an open-label, multicenter, phase Ib/II study (NCT03611868) is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of APG-115 with KEYTRUDA in multiple cohorts of solid tumors. i,e., NSCLC, melanoma, Urothelial cancer, Liposarcoma, MPNST and ATM mutated/p53 WT tumors resistant or relapsed to PD-1/PD-L1 treatment or without previous PD-1/PD-L1 treatment.

The Phase II portion of the study has initiated and is expected to enroll 80 patients at multiple sites in the US.

Merck and Ascentage will use a joint development committee to exchange information about the study.

Preclinical studies demonstrated that APG-115 promoted the production of proinflammatory cytokines in T cells, enhanced CD4+ T cell activation, and increased PD-L1 expression on various tumor cells. Enhanced antitumor activity was demonstrated in various tumor models after APG-115 was combined with PD-1 blockade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular