Ascentage, AstraZeneca Collaborate On Phase III Study Of Lisaftoclax Combination In CLL/SLL

(RTTNews) - Ascentage Pharma said that it has entered into a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca Investment (China) Co., Ltd. to jointly conduct a registrational Phase III study of the Bcl-2 inhibitor, APG-2575 (lisaftoclax), in combination with AstraZeneca's Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, CALQUENCE (acalabrutinib), in treatment-naive patients with first-line chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma or CLL/SLL.

The global multi-center, randomized-controlled, open-label, pivotal Phase III confirmatory trial is designed evaluate the efficacy and safety of lisaftoclax combined with acalabrutinib versus immunochemotherapy in patients with treatment-naïve CLL/SLL.

CLL/SLL is a hematologic malignancy caused by mature B-cell neoplasms. Primarily affecting older populations, CLL/SLL is among the most common leukemia subtypes in adults and accounts for a quarter of all leukemia cases in the Western World, with over 100,000 new diagnoses reported globally each year.

