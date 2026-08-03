Ascentage Appoints Miyara As CBO And Ziegler As COO To Support Global Expansion

(RTTNews) - Ascentage Pharma Group International (AAPG) announced the appointment of Faiçal Miyara as Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Jim Ziegler as Chief Commercial Officer (COO) to support the development and commercialization internationally.

Miyara brings more than two decades of oncology-focused business development experience across pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Prior to joining Ascentage, he served as CBO at IO Biotech and as Vice President at Ipsen. He also held senior leadership roles at Pfizer, ImClone Systems and Eli Lilly and Co., where he contributed to the research, optimization and clinical development of FDA-approved oncology biologics Erbitux (cetuximab) and Cyramza (ramucirumab).

Ziegler brings more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical commercial leadership experience, having held senior commercial roles at Amgen, Gilead Sciences, Iovance Biotherapeutics and Geron. His experience covers commercialization, product launches and market access across oncology, hematology and other speciality markets.

Dajun Yang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said that the appointments would enhance Ascentage Pharma's global commercial leadership and support its expansion in the U.S. and other markets outside China.

Ascentage shares closed Friday (31.07.2026) at $17.43, down 3.57%.

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