Ascent Solar Technologies Showcases Innovations and Collaboration Opportunities at 40th Annual Space Symposium

Ascent Solar Technologies hosted tours at the Space Symposium, discussing collaborations and showcasing its flexible PV solutions.

Ascent Solar Technologies announced the successful hosting of tours and meetings during the 40th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs. The company's Director of Space Solutions, Julian Miller, engaged with multiple organizations at Ascent’s Thornton facility, showcasing their flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions and discussing potential collaborations for space programs. The feedback from attendees highlighted the strength of Ascent’s manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and the innovative nature of their products, which are suited for various sectors including commercial, civil, and defense markets. Ascent is actively pursuing joint manufacturing ventures and feasibility testing with prospective partners while preparing to scale production with their 5MW facility. The company invites interested parties to reach out for facility tours.

Potential Positives

Ascent Solar Technologies hosted in-person tours and meetings during the 40th Annual Space Symposium, establishing direct engagement with multiple organizations and potential partners in the space industry.

The company is actively pursuing collaborations and joint manufacturing ventures, indicating a strong interest and demand for its innovative thin-film photovoltaic solutions.

Ascent's 5MW production facility is set to ship orders exceeding 100kW this summer, showcasing its capability to meet market demands effectively.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes future prospects and potential partnerships without providing concrete achievements or current sales figures, which may raise concerns about the company's current performance and capability.

The inclusion of a forward-looking statements disclaimer suggests uncertainty about future results, which could diminish investor confidence.

The mention of known and unknown risks associated with forward-looking statements may indicate vulnerabilities in the company's strategic plans or market position.

FAQ

What did Ascent Solar Technologies showcase at the Space Symposium?

Ascent showcased its flexible thin-film photovoltaic solutions and highlighted its manufacturing capabilities during in-person tours at the symposium.

Who hosted the tours during the Space Symposium?

Julian Miller, Director of Space Solutions at Ascent, hosted the tours and meetings with six organizations at the company’s Thornton facility.

How is Ascent engaging with potential partners?

Ascent is engaging through RFP/RFQ discussions, pursuing joint manufacturing ventures, and conducting feasibility testing with prospective partners and customers.

What markets is Ascent targeting with its products?

Ascent is targeting commercial, civil, and defense sectors, focusing on emerging markets like in-space manufacturing and lunar surface operations.

How can interested parties tour Ascent's facility?

Interested parties can request a facility tour by reaching out via Ascent’s contact page on their website.

THORNTON, Colo., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Ascent Solar Technologies





("Ascent" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASTI), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today reported on its in-person tours and meetings hosted during the





40th Annual Space Symposium





in Colorado Springs earlier in April 2025.





Director of Space Solutions, Julian Miller, hosted six organizations onsite at the Company’s Thornton facility, and met with several others while attending the conference. Visitors reviewed the scale of Ascent’s operations, met with its technical team to better understand its customization and features, and further discussed collaborations for future space programs with respect to both product development and direct sales. The Company is now engaging in RFP/RFQ discussions, pursuing joint manufacturing ventures, and performing feasibility testing with prospective partners and customers.





"The market feedback received at the Space Symposium speaks volumes, not just about Ascent technology, but also our manufacturing processes in the U.S. that enable our supply chain to remain strong," said Julian Miller, Director of Space Solutions at Ascent Solar Technologies. "We will continue to engage the biggest and brightest brands in space tech and demonstrating that our product is second to none in the low earth environment."





Ascent’s 5MW production facility currently has the capacity to ship orders in excess of 100kW this summer. Space industry discussions include the exploration of new advanced capabilities enabled by Ascent’s CIGS PV products’ combination of resiliency with mass, volume, cost and schedule efficiencies. These opportunities span across commercial, civil and defense market sectors and include emerging markets such as in-space manufacturing, distributed space power grids and Lunar surface operations, among others.





All parties interested in participating in a facility tour are encouraged to reach out via





Ascent’s contact page





.







About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.







Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience matter. Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado. To learn more, visit





https://www.ascentsolar.com





.







