Ascent Solar Prices Public Offering Of Up To $6 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (ASTI), a maker of photovoltaic solutions, on Wednesday announced the launch of public offering of up to $6 million of shares at a price of $0.14 per share.

In lieu of shares, investors can purchase one prefunded warrant to purchase a share.

The prefunded warrants are immediately exercisable at a price of $0.0001 per share and only expire when such prefunded warrants are fully exercised, the company said.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. is working as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

ASTI was trading down by 51.29 percent at $0.141 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.