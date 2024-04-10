News & Insights

Markets
ASTI

Ascent Solar Prices Public Offering Of Up To $6 Mln Of Shares

April 10, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (ASTI), a maker of photovoltaic solutions, on Wednesday announced the launch of public offering of up to $6 million of shares at a price of $0.14 per share.

In lieu of shares, investors can purchase one prefunded warrant to purchase a share.

The prefunded warrants are immediately exercisable at a price of $0.0001 per share and only expire when such prefunded warrants are fully exercised, the company said.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. is working as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

ASTI was trading down by 51.29 percent at $0.141 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.