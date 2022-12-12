Markets
ASTI

Ascent Solar Names Paul Warley Jr. CFO

December 12, 2022 — 08:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) has hired Paul Warley Jr. as its next chief financial officer. Prior to Ascent, Warley was president of Warley & Company LLC, a strategic advisory firm from 2015 to 2022. Warley holds the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Series 7, 24 and 63 licenses.

Ascent Solar CEO Jeffrey Max said: "As we continue transforming Ascent Solar, Paul Warley's 30-plus years of experience in financial management, investment banking, corporate restructuring and M&A will be of terrific value."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASTI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.