Ascent Solar Inks LOI To Supply Over 2 To 5 MW PV Solutions From 2027

January 09, 2024 — 08:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ascent Solar Technologies, (ASTI) a maker of featherweight, flexible, and durable CIGS thin-film photovoltaic or PV solutions, said on Tuesday that it has signed a LOI with an undisclosed private firm to supply future orders that are anticipated to exceed a total of 2-5 MW from 2027 to 2029 and 100 MW per year within the next decade.

The company said that it aims to improve production efficiencies beyond those already achieved in 2023 as it seeks to expand production to meet this customer's anticipated demand, including fabless production capabilities in a new Ascent state-of-the-art mega-factory.

ASTI was trading down by 1.92 percent at $0.82 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

