ASCENT INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $ACNT Reports Quarterly Earnings

ASCENT INDUSTRIES ($ACNT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $40,670,000, missing estimates of $47,328,000 by $-6,658,000.

ASCENT INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

ASCENT INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $ACNT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FUND MANAGEMENT LLC PRIVET has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,673,647 shares for an estimated $13,763,400 .

. JOHN BRYAN KITCHEN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 15,770 shares for an estimated $151,312 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RAVI RAMESH SRINIVAS purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $44,840

ANTHONY X PAN (VP, Sales & Bus. Development) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $18,840

NICOLE M DURHAM (Chief Human Resources Officer) purchased 824 shares for an estimated $9,797

ASCENT INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of ASCENT INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

