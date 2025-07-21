The Ascent of Gold Stocks: Why Investors Can Buy Now

Gold continues to shine in 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 over the past 1-year, 3-year, and year-to-date periods. Amid dramatic geopolitical shifts, rising global uncertainty, and persistent concerns over fiat currency stability, demand for gold remains strong, and there's little reason to expect that trend to reverse anytime soon.

From a technical standpoint, an especially compelling setup is forming in thegold market with price action coiling just beneath key resistance levels. Gold prices are rallying aggressively today and appear as if they are about to break out from this technical pattern.

Not surprisingly, several top gold mining stocks are also performing extremely well. While some investors may choose to gain exposure through the SPDR Gold Shares ETF ( GLD ), individual miners like Agnico Eagle Mines ( AEM ), Kinross Gold ( KGC ), AngloGold Ashanti PLC ( AU ), and Aris Mining Corporation ( ARMN ) offer even greater upside. All four stocks carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating, signaling strong earnings revisions, and each displays impressive price momentum and relative strength.

In the sections below, we’ll explore the current technical setup in gold, break down why this rally has staying power, and highlight the top-ranked stocks best positioned to benefit.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Gold on the Verge of a Massive Breakout

Gold has been one of the most resilient assets in recent years, and it may now be setting up for another major move higher. The drivers of gold’s ascent have been both structural and cyclical, most notably, a surge in central bank demand as BRICS nations and other emerging markets seek to diversify away from US dollar-denominated assets. This de-dollarization trend has led to record levels of gold accumulation by sovereign entities.

Layered on top of that is rising macro and geopolitical uncertainty. The return of Donald Trump to the political spotlight has injected renewed volatility into the policy outlook, particularly around trade, global alliances, and the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, inflation remains somewhat unpredictable. In that context, gold has remained firmly bid as a hedge against policy missteps and monetary disorder.

Geopolitical catalysts continue to add fuel to the fire including the Russia–Ukraine war, tensions between the US and China, especially over Taiwan and semiconductor supply chains. And instability in the Middle East continues to flare unpredictably

These global dynamics, combined with gold’s growing recognition as a valuable portfolio diversifier, have continued to bring new marginal buyers into the market, including both institutions and high-net-worth individuals looking to hedge against systemic risk.

Technically, gold has been building out a tightening bull flag pattern over the past three months. There’s been a strong buyer on the bid this Monday, and a decisive break above $317.50 on GLD (or $3,475 in gold futures) would likely signal a technical breakout, opening the door for the next major leg higher.



Image Source: TradingView

Aris Mining Corporation: A Compelling Gold Stock Opportunity

Among the group of top-performing gold stocks, Aris Mining Corporation stands out as a particularly compelling opportunity, despite being the smallest by market cap at just $1.25 billion.

From a fundamental standpoint, Aris offers a rare combination of value and growth. The stock trades at just 5.8x forward earnings, well below the industry average, yet has impressive revenue and earnings growth forecasts. Sales are expected to rise 56% this year, followed by another 74% increase next year. Even more impressively, earnings are projected to surge 265% this year and another 74% in 2026.

That explosive growth has not gone unnoticed by traders. The stock has delivered over 100% year-to-date returns, exhibiting strong price momentum and relative strength against both the market and its peers. With gold prices pressing toward a breakout and capital rotating into miners, Aris Mining could be just getting started.

For investors looking for asymmetric upside in a smaller-cap gold play, Aris offers a compelling blend of momentum, earnings power, and undervaluation.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Agnico Eagle Mines: Stock Testing Breakout Level

Agnico Eagle Mines is one of the most established and well-managed gold producers in the world and it continues to deliver both operational consistency and long-term growth. The stock currently holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting positive earnings estimate revisions and strong institutional support.

AEM offers a favorable mix of reasonable valuation and solid long-term growth potential. The stock trades at just 17.9x forward earnings, while Analysts project annual EPS growth of 20.8% over the next three to five years, an impressive trajectory for a company of its size and maturity.

Technically, AEM has been consolidating in a bullish flag pattern, closely mirroring the recent price action in gold itself. The stock is currently coiling just below the $124 resistance level, and a decisive move above that price would signal a technical breakout, potentially ushering in a new leg higher.



Image Source: TradingView

Kinross Gold: Shares Trade at a Discount to Growth

Kinross Gold is a well-established mid-tier gold producer with a diversified global asset base and a strong track record of operational performance. The stock currently holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past two months, earnings estimates have been revised sharply higher, with FY25 projections rising 11% and FY26 estimates climbing 16.5%. These revisions underscore growing optimism around Kinross’s production outlook and profitability as gold prices remain elevated.

Valuation-wise, KGC trades at just 12.7x forward earnings, offering a significant discount to its earnings growth. With EPS expected to grow at an average annual rate of 21.2% over the next three to five years, the stock boasts a PEG ratio of just 0.6, signaling a compelling growth-at-a-reasonable-price (GARP) opportunity.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AngloGold Ashanti PLC: Stock Boasts Powerful Momentum

AngloGold Ashanti is a leading global gold producer with a diversified portfolio of assets across Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company has long been known for its operational scale and strong reserve base, but it’s the recent price action that has captured investor attention.

Currently holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AngloGold has seen renewed interest from institutional and momentum-driven investors in 2024. The stock has delivered the strongest year-to-date performance among its peers, surging over 120% as of mid-July. This explosive rally reflects both rising gold prices and investor confidence in AU’s production outlook and cost management.

From a technical standpoint, AU has exhibited exceptional relative strength, consistently outperforming the broader market and gold mining sector throughout the year. The stock remains in a well-defined uptrend, with buying pressure accelerating on every dip, a classic sign of institutional accumulation.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Buy Shares in Gold and Gold Mining Stocks?

With gold prices approaching a major technical breakout and global demand supported by powerful macro trends, the outlook for gold remains highly constructive. Whether you're seeking a hedge against uncertainty or exposure to a rising commodity trend, gold stocks offer an attractive entry point today.

For investors seeking asymmetric upside and diversification, now may be an opportune time to add gold and gold equities to your portfolio.

