News & Insights

Stocks

Ascent Bridge Limited Seeks More Time for SGX Compliance

November 27, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ascent Bridge Limited (SG:AWG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ascent Bridge Limited has applied for an additional extension to exit the SGX-ST Watch-List, seeking more time to meet the financial criteria needed for removal. Initially placed on the Watch-List in December 2019 due to not meeting certain financial requirements, the company has been granted previous extensions and is now pursuing further time to achieve compliance.

For further insights into SG:AWG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.