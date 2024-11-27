Ascent Bridge Limited Seeks More Time for SGX Compliance

Ascent Bridge Limited (SG:AWG) has released an update.

Ascent Bridge Limited has applied for an additional extension to exit the SGX-ST Watch-List, seeking more time to meet the financial criteria needed for removal. Initially placed on the Watch-List in December 2019 due to not meeting certain financial requirements, the company has been granted previous extensions and is now pursuing further time to achieve compliance.

