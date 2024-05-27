Ascent Bridge Announces Board Reconstitution

Ascent Bridge Limited (SG:AWG) has released an update.

Ascent Bridge Limited has announced a reshuffle of its board committees following the resignation of Mr Richard Andrew Smith and the appointment of Mr Luke Anthony Furler as Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director, effective from 28 May 2024. Additionally, Mr Qiu Peiyuan has been named as a new member across the Nominating, Remuneration, and Audit & Risk Committees. The company’s leadership team reconstitution reflects its commitment to strong corporate governance.

For further insights into SG:AWG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.