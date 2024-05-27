News & Insights

Ascent Bridge Announces Board Reconstitution

May 27, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Ascent Bridge Limited (SG:AWG) has released an update.

Ascent Bridge Limited has announced a reshuffle of its board committees following the resignation of Mr Richard Andrew Smith and the appointment of Mr Luke Anthony Furler as Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director, effective from 28 May 2024. Additionally, Mr Qiu Peiyuan has been named as a new member across the Nominating, Remuneration, and Audit & Risk Committees. The company’s leadership team reconstitution reflects its commitment to strong corporate governance.

