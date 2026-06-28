Ascendis Presents Pivotal ApproACH And Phase 2 COACH Trial Data In Achondroplasia At ICCBH 2026

(RTTNews) - Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that it will present data from the recently completed pivotal ApproaCH trial of YUVIWEL and the Phase 2 COACH trial evaluating combination therapy with YUVIWEL and SKYTROFA in children with achondroplasia at the 2026 International Conference on Children's Bone Health (ICCBH), to be held in Montreal from June 27 to June 30, 2026.

Ascendis Pharma

Ascendis Pharma is focused on applying its proprietary transient conjugation (TransCon) technology to develop and commercialize therapies for rare endocrine diseases.

Ascendis' commercial product pipeline includes SKYTROFA for pediatric growth hormone deficiency, YORVIPATH for hypoparathyroidism, and YUVIWEL for achondroplasia. Ascendis is also advancing a pipeline of TransCon-based product candidates in endocrinology rare diseases and oncology.

Achondroplasia

Achondroplasia is the most common form of skeletal dysplasia and is caused by variants in the fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) gene, resulting in impaired FGFR3 and CNP signalling pathways.

The condition is associated with an increased risk of muscular, neurological, and cardiorespiratory complications along with skeletal dysplasia. According to Johns Hopkins, 20 to 50 percent of children born with achondroplasia experience neurological complications.

TransCon CNP and TransCon hGH

TransCon CNP (navepegritide) is a once-weekly prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide designed to provide sustained exposure of active CNP to tissues throughout the body, including growth plates and skeletal muscle. The therapy received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February 2026 under the brand name YUVIWEL for the treatment of children with achondroplasia.

TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd) is a once-weekly prodrug of somatropin designed to provide sustained release of active, unmodified somatropin. It was approved by the FDA in August 2021 under the brand name SKYTROFA for pediatric growth hormone deficiency, with the label expanded in July 2025 to include adults with growth hormone deficiency.

ApproaCH Trial and Outcomes

It is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled pivotal trial evaluating YUVIWEL at 100 µg/kg once-weekly in 84 children with achondroplasia compared with placebo for 52 weeks. It was followed by a 52-week open-label extension (OLE) in which all participants received YUVIWEL through Week 104.

Data from the trial showed that children aged 5 years and older treated with once-weekly YUVIWEL demonstrated sustained growth improvements through Week 104, with an observed mean annualized growth velocity of 5.71 cm/year.

At Week 52, YUVIWEL achieved a statistically significant improvement in annualized growth velocity versus placebo, with a treatment difference of 1.78 cm/year.

YUVIWEL was generally well tolerated through two years of treatment, with no symptomatic hypotension or acceleration of bone age, reported the company.

COACH Trial and Outcomes

It is an ongoing Phase 2, open-label trial evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of once-weekly YUVIWEL at 100 µg/kg/week in combination with once-weekly SKYTROFA at a starting dose of 0.30 mg/kg in children with achondroplasia aged 2 to 11 years.

The trial enrolled both treatment-naïve children and those previously treated with YUVIWEL. The primary endpoint is annualized growth velocity at Week 52.

Week 52 data from the trial showed that combination therapy achieved mean annualized growth velocities of 8.80 cm/year in treatment-naïve children and 8.42 cm/year in children previously treated with YUVIWEL.

Combination therapy also improved body proportionality, arm span, spinal canal dimensions, and lower limb alignment, while maintaining a safety and tolerability profile consistent with the monotherapies.

The company's total revenue for the first quarter was recorded at 246.60 million Euros, compared to 100.95 million Euros during the same period in 2025, driven in part by SKYTROFA product sales.

As of March 31, 2026, Ascendis Pharma had cash and cash equivalents totalling 573 million Euros.

According to Grandview Research, the global skeletal dysplasia market size was estimated at $3.39 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 2.0% from 2025 to 2030.

ASND closed Friday's trade at $260.75, down 0.32%. In the after hours, shares are trading at $261, up 0.10%.

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