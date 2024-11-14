Ascendis Pharma’s Q3 Growth and Strategic Moves

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) has released an update.

Ascendis Pharma reported a revenue of €57.8 million in Q3 2024, driven by product launches and collaborations. With a strong year-over-year growth, the company is set to launch YORVIPATH in the U.S. and has partnered with Novo Nordisk to expand its TransCon platform. Investors might find the company’s strategic initiatives and financial performance promising as it aims for significant market impact in 2025.

