News & Insights

Stocks

Ascendis Pharma’s Q3 Growth and Strategic Moves

November 14, 2024 — 04:56 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) has released an update.

Ascendis Pharma reported a revenue of €57.8 million in Q3 2024, driven by product launches and collaborations. With a strong year-over-year growth, the company is set to launch YORVIPATH in the U.S. and has partnered with Novo Nordisk to expand its TransCon platform. Investors might find the company’s strategic initiatives and financial performance promising as it aims for significant market impact in 2025.

For further insights into ASND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASND

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.