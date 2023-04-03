Ascendis Pharma Slides 30% After FDA Identifies Deficiencies In NDA For TransCon PTH

(RTTNews) - Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) shares are falling more than 30 percent on Monday morning trade after FDA identified deficiencies in its new drug application for TransCon PTH in hypoparathyroidism. The company said FDA has not revealed the deficiencies.

Currently, shares are at $74.04, down 30.94 percent from the previous close of $107.22 on a volume of 3,046,158.

