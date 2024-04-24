News & Insights

Ascendis Pharma Says UK Approves YORVIPATH For Treatment Of Adults With Chronic Hypoparathyroidism

(RTTNews) - Danish pharmaceutical company Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) announced that the United Kingdom's Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted marketing authorization for YORVIPATH (palopegteriparatide; developed as TransCon PTH) in Great Britain as a parathyroid hormone (PTH) replacement therapy indicated for the treatment of adults with chronic hypoparathyroidism

The MHRA has also granted YORVIPATH orphan drug status. YORVIPATH is a prodrug of parathyroid hormone (PTH 1-34) administered once daily.

MHRA approval of YORVIPATH is based on the same dossier submitted with Ascendis Pharma's Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency, which led to European Commission authorization of YORVIPATH in the European Union in November 2023.

The orphan status provides 10 years of market exclusivity in Great Britain with respect to similar medicinal products in the approved orphan indication of chronic adult hypoparathyroidism.

TransCon PTH is also in development for the treatment of adults with chronic hypoparathyroidism in the United States, Japan, and other countries.

