News & Insights

Markets
ASND

Ascendis Pharma Says FDA Accepts Resubmitted NDA For TransCon PTH In Adults With Hypoparathyroidism

December 11, 2023 — 09:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) announced Monday that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the Company's resubmitted New Drug Application (NDA) for TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) for the treatment of adult patients with hypoparathyroidism.

The agency considered the resubmission a complete, class 2 response and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of May 14, 2024.

In the United States, TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) is an investigational prodrug of parathyroid hormone (PTH [1-34]) for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASND

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.