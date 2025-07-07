Ascendis Pharma A/S to Present Phase 3 Trial Data on TransCon® PTH and TransCon® CNP at ENDO 2025 Conference

Ascendis Pharma will present new findings on TransCon® PTH and TransCon® CNP at ENDO 2025, highlighting safety and efficacy.

Ascendis Pharma A/S has announced two oral presentations at the upcoming ENDO 2025 annual meeting, scheduled for July 12-15 in San Francisco. Dr. Aliya Khan will present findings from Week 156 of the Phase 3 PaTHway Trial, highlighting the long-term safety and efficacy of TransCon® PTH in adults with hypoparathyroidism, while Dr. Carlos Bacino will discuss Week 52 results from the ApproaCH Trial on the safety and tolerability of TransCon® CNP in children with achondroplasia. Aimee Shu, Chief Medical Officer at Ascendis, emphasized the company’s commitment to advancing treatments in Endocrinology Rare Diseases, aiming to showcase the long-term benefits of these therapies.

Ascendis Pharma announced two oral presentations at ENDO 2025, highlighting advancements in their Endocrinology Rare Disease portfolio, which showcases their commitment to addressing unmet medical needs.

Data presented from the Phase 3 PaTHway Trial demonstrates long-term safety and efficacy of TransCon® PTH in adults with hypoparathyroidism, suggesting a promising treatment option for a serious condition.

Presentation of safety and tolerability data for TransCon® CNP indicates the company’s ongoing research and potential for a transformative therapy for children with achondroplasia, enhancing their product pipeline.

The press release includes forward-looking statements that imply significant uncertainty regarding the company’s future operations and potential developments, highlighting risks that could negatively impact business outcomes.

There is a reliance on third-party manufacturers and service providers, which could adversely affect the company’s ability to deliver products and services effectively.

Unforeseen expenses and delays in development programs, manufacturing, or regulatory compliance are mentioned as risks, indicating vulnerabilities in the company’s operational efficiency.

What were the key presentations at ENDO 2025 by Ascendis Pharma?

Dr. Aliya Khan presented the Phase 3 PaTHway Trial results for TransCon® PTH, and Dr. Carlos Bacino shared data on TransCon® CNP's safety.

What is TransCon® PTH used for?

TransCon® PTH is used for the long-term treatment of adults with hypoparathyroidism.

What condition does TransCon® CNP address?

TransCon® CNP targets achondroplasia, a rare genetic condition affecting bone growth and associated health complications.

Where and when was ENDO 2025 held?

ENDO 2025 took place from July 12-15, 2025, in San Francisco.

How does Ascendis Pharma contribute to rare diseases?

Ascendis Pharma focuses on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases through its TransCon technology platform.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced two oral presentations at ENDO 2025, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society being held July 12-15, 2025, in San Francisco. Dr. Aliya Khan will present new data from Week 156 of the Company’s Phase 3 PaTHway Trial demonstrating the safety and efficacy of long-term treatment with TransCon



®



PTH (palopegteriparatide) in adults with hypoparathyroidism – including maintenance of serum and urine biochemistries within normal levels and sustained improvement in renal function. Dr. Carlos Bacino will present additional safety and tolerability data from Week 52 of the Company’s pivotal ApproaCH Trial of once-weekly TransCon



®



CNP (navepegritide) in children with achondroplasia.





“Ascendis is making important advances in its growing Endocrinology Rare Disease portfolio,” said Aimee Shu, M.D., Executive Vice President of Endocrine & Rare Disease Medical Sciences and Chief Medical Officer at Ascendis Pharma. “We are pleased to partner with renowned investigators during ENDO 2025 to share data demonstrating the long-term benefits and safety of our groundbreaking treatment for adults with hypoparathyroidism, as well as data that we believe supports the transformative potential of our investigational therapy for children with achondroplasia.”











Hypoparathyroidism



















OR-10-05





Saturday, July 12





2:15–2:30 PM Pacific





Room 153











Oral Presentation











Efficacy and Safety of Palopegteriparatide Treatment in Adults With Hypoparathyroidism: 3-Year Results from the Phase 3 PaTHway Trial













Presented by



Dr. Aliya Khan







Clinical Professor of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology & Geriatrics; Director of the Calcium Disorders Clinic at McMaster University











Achondroplasia











OR-36-05





Monday, July 14





2:15–2:30 PM Pacific





Room 308











Oral Presentation











Safety and Tolerability of Navepegritide Treatment in Children With Achondroplasia: 52-Week Results from the Pivotal ApproaCH Trial













Presented by



Dr. Carlos Bacino







Professor, Molecular and Human Genetics at Baylor College of Medicine; Chief of Genetic Services at Texas Children’s

















For more program information, please visit the



ENDO 2025 website



.







About Hypoparathyroidism







Hypoparathyroidism is an endocrine disease caused by insufficient levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH), the primary regulator of calcium and phosphate balance in the body, acting directly on bone and kidney and indirectly on the intestine. Individuals with hypoparathyroidism may experience a range of severe and potentially life-threatening short-term and long-term complications, including neuromuscular irritability, renal complications, extra-skeletal calcifications, and cognitive impairment. Post-surgical hypoparathyroidism accounts for the majority of cases (70-80%), while other etiologies include autoimmune and idiopathic causes.







About Achondroplasia







Achondroplasia is a rare genetic condition arising from a systemic fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) variant that leads to an imbalance in the effects of the FGFR3 and CNP signaling pathways, estimated to affect more than 250,000 people worldwide. While historically considered a bone growth disorder, the FGFR3 variant seen in achondroplasia is expressed in tissues throughout the body, causing serious muscular, neurological, and cardiorespiratory complications in addition to skeletal dysplasia. Medical complications of achondroplasia vary across different stages of life. Throughout infancy and childhood, observed complications include spinal abnormalities, enlarged brain ventricles, impaired muscle strength and stamina, hearing deficits and chronic ear infections, upper airway obstructions, sleep-disordered breathing, hip problems, leg bowing, and chronic pain; many of these persist or worsen in adulthood. These medical complications can have detrimental effects on quality of life, physical functioning, and psychosocial function. Individuals with achondroplasia often require multiple surgeries and procedures to alleviate the condition’s many complications.







About Ascendis Pharma A/S







Ascendis Pharma is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on applying our innovative TransCon technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients. Guided by our core values of Patients, Science, and Passion, and following our algorithm for product innovation, we apply TransCon to develop new therapies that demonstrate best-in-class potential to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has additional facilities in Europe and the United States. Please visit



ascendispharma.com



to learn more.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) the transformative potential of TransCon CNP for children with achondroplasia; (ii) Ascendis’ ability to apply its TransCon technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients; and (iii) Ascendis’ application of its TransCon technologies to develop new therapies that demonstrate best-in-class potential to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including the following: dependence on third party manufacturers, distributors and service providers for Ascendis’ products and product candidates; unforeseen safety or efficacy results in Ascendis’ development programs or on-market products; unforeseen expenses related to commercialization of any approved Ascendis products; unforeseen expenses related to Ascendis’ development programs; unforeseen selling, general and administrative expenses, other research and development expenses and Ascendis’ business generally; delays in the development of its programs related to manufacturing, regulatory requirements, speed of patient recruitment or other unforeseen delays; Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities; the impact of international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors, including tariffs and trade policies. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see Ascendis’ Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 12, 2025, and Ascendis’ other future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo, and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group. © July 2025 Ascendis Pharma A/S.













Investor Contacts:









Media Contact:











Sarada Weerasinghe





Melinda Baker









Ascendis Pharma





Ascendis Pharma











ir@ascendispharma.com









media@ascendispharma.com























Patti Bank













ICR Healthcare













+1 (415) 513-1284















patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com













