Ascendis Pharma price target raised to $207 from $200 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Ascendis Pharma (ASND) to $207 from $200 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm has updated its model to reflect the recent equity financing, as well as near-term milestone payments from the Novo cardiometabolic collaboration agreement, and Q3 results.
