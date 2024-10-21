Ascendis Pharma price target raised to $160 from $157 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Ascendis Pharma (ASND) to $160 from $157 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated its model and corresponding estimates in conjunction with its Q3 earnings preview.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ASND:
- Ascendis Pharma participates in a conference call with JPMorgan
- Nike upgraded, PayPal downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Ascendis Pharma Updates Corporate Charter and Capital Structure
- BioMarin price target lowered to $86 from $110 at Barclays
- Ascendis Pharma Seeks FDA Expansion for TransCon hGH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.