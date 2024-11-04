Ascendis Pharma granted Novo exclusive worldwide license to TransCon platform

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) announced that it has granted Novo Nordisk (NVO) an exclusive worldwide license to the TransCon technology platform to develop, manufacture and commercialize Novo Nordisk proprietary products in metabolic diseases and a product-by-product exclusive license in cardiovascular diseases. The agreement includes provisions requiring certain TransCon technology-based products to be identified and advanced in metabolic diseases to maintain exclusivity in the field and additional provisions for cardiovascular diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, Novo Nordisk also receives exclusive rights to expand any resulting metabolic disease products into other therapeutic areas. The lead program in the collaboration is a once-monthly GLP-1 receptor agonist product candidate that will initially target obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ASND:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.