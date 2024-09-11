News & Insights

Markets
ASND

Ascendis Pharma Gets U.S. Orphan Drug Exclusivity For YORVIPATH In Adult Hypoparathyroidism

September 11, 2024 — 10:21 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) said that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug exclusivity to YORVIPATH (palopegteriparatide, developed as TransCon PTH), providing seven years of market exclusivity for YORVIPATH in the United States for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

YORVIPATH is a prodrug of parathyroid hormone (PTH [1-34]), administered once daily, designed to provide continuous exposure to released PTH over the 24-hour dosing period.

Hypoparathyroidism is a rare endocrine disease caused by insufficient levels of parathyroid hormone that impact multiple organs and affects an estimated 70,000 to 90,000 people in the United States.

TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) originally received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA in June 2018.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASND

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.