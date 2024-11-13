Ascendis Pharma Expands Capital to Fuel Growth

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) has released an update.

Ascendis Pharma A/S has structured its capital to enable significant growth opportunities, with a current share capital of DKK 60,642,144. The company has issued a substantial number of warrants and shares to key employees and stakeholders, aimed at expanding its operations in the medical sector. This strategic issuance of shares and warrants underscores Ascendis Pharma’s commitment to innovation and attracting investment in the competitive pharmaceutical market.

