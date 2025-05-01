ASCENDIS PHARMA Earnings Results: $ASND Reports Quarterly Earnings

ASCENDIS PHARMA ($ASND) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of -$1.47 per share, beating estimates of -$1.52 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $94,082,580, missing estimates of $96,537,196 by $-2,454,616.

ASCENDIS PHARMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of ASCENDIS PHARMA stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ASCENDIS PHARMA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASND in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.