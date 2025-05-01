ASCENDIS PHARMA Earnings Results: $ASND Reports Quarterly Earnings

ASCENDIS PHARMA ($ASND) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of -$1.47 per share, beating estimates of -$1.52 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $94,082,580, missing estimates of $96,537,196 by $-2,454,616.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ASND stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ASCENDIS PHARMA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of ASCENDIS PHARMA stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 960,504 shares (+54.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,232,585
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 753,859 shares (+35.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,783,768
- SPYGLASS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 652,841 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,876,620
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 557,305 shares (-44.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,724,179
- MORGAN STANLEY added 513,273 shares (+164.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,662,293
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 500,920 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,961,656
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 486,957 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,039,370
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
ASCENDIS PHARMA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASND in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for ASCENDIS PHARMA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ASND forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.