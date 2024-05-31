News & Insights

Ascendis Pharma Details Share Capital Strategy

May 31, 2024 — 05:11 pm EDT

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) has released an update.

Ascendis Pharma A/S has updated its Articles of Association, detailing its share capital structure and various authorizations for the Board of Directors to issue warrants and increase share capital through 2024. Shareholders are informed of the company’s objective to develop and sell medical preparations for disease combat and the rights attached to new shares, including dividends and transferability. The Board has actively exercised its authority to issue warrants and increase the share capital, as specified in the Articles, demonstrating ongoing strategic financial management.

