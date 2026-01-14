Ascendis Pharma (ASND) Surges 3.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) shares rallied 3% in the last trading session to close at $215.05. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.1% loss over the past four weeks.

The sudden jump in the stock price is likely fueled by the commercial performance of Ascendis Pharma’s two marketed drugs, Skytrofa and Yorvipath, approved for growth hormone deficiency and hypoparathyroidism, respectively. Last week, the company reported that the unaudited preliminary fourth-quarter revenues generated by the two drugs are expected to be €53 million and €187 million, respectively. ASND is also evaluating these drugs for their label expansion into other indications.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +119.1%. Revenues are expected to be $287.45 million, up 54.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Ascendis Pharma, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ASND going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Ascendis Pharma belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Coherus Oncology (CHRS), closed the last trading session 3% higher at $1.7. Over the past month, CHRS has returned 18.7%.

Coherus Oncology's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.31. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -10.7%. Coherus Oncology currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

