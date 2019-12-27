Ascendis Pharma (ASND) Keeps Growing...

(RTTNews) - Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) closed Thursday's trading at an all-time of $136.83 as it gears up for some important clinical and regulatory catalysts in the coming months.

Ascendis Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company whose lead product candidate is TransCon hGH for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency, or GHD. Children with GHD are characterized by short stature, metabolic abnormalities, cognitive deficiencies and poor quality of life.

In phase III trials, once-weekly TransCon hGH has demonstrated superior height velocity to a daily growth hormone (Genotropin) in children with pediatric growth hormone deficiency. The Company is planning to file a Biologics License Application for TransCon hGH in the U.S. in the first half of 2020 and seek approval for the same in Europe in the second half of the year.

Next up in the pipeline is TransCon PTH for adult hypoparathyroidism, under a phase II study, dubbed PaTH Forward. The goal of this trial is to evaluate TransCon PTH control of serum and urinary calcium, and identify a titration regimen for a complete withdrawal of standard of care (i.e., active vitamin D and calcium supplements).

The Company plans to report top-line data from the PaTH Forward trial in the first quarter of 2020.

The third rare disease endocrinology product candidate in clinical development is TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Achondroplasia is the most common form of dwarfism, affecting approximately 250,000 people worldwide.

The Company initiated a phase II trial of TransCon CNP in children with achondroplasia, dubbed ACcomplisH, in September of this year. This trial is expected to be completed in June 2021.

The stock touched an intraday high of $137.57 on Thursday, before closing at $136.83, up 4.12%.

