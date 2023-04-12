Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Soars 8.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Ascendis Pharma A/S ASND shares soared 8.5% in the last trading session to close at $80.18. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 31.3% loss over the past four weeks.

The surge in the stock price is likely to be an outcome of the positive momentum built around the company's pipeline. The company is significantly progressing across pipelines with its TransCon technology in late-stage clinical studies to treat endocrinology rare diseases.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $2.84 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -14.5%. Revenues are expected to be $23.95 million, up 212.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Ascendis Pharma A/S, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ASND going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Ascendis Pharma A/S belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Amarin AMRN, closed the last trading session 2.9% higher at $1.42. Over the past month, AMRN has returned -11%.

Amarin's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +100%. Amarin currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.