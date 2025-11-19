Ascendiant Capital Maintains Travelzoo (TZOO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of Travelzoo (NasdaqGS:TZOO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 241.98% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Travelzoo is $23.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 241.98% from its latest reported closing price of $6.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Travelzoo is 94MM, an increase of 4.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelzoo. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 35.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TZOO is 0.04%, an increase of 7.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 4,772K shares. The put/call ratio of TZOO is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 621K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares , representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TZOO by 18.94% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 499K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 250K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 226K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares , representing an increase of 15.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TZOO by 18.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 158K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TZOO by 29.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.