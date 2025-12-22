Stocks
SURG

Ascendiant Capital Maintains SurgePays (SURG) Buy Recommendation

December 22, 2025 — 07:03 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of SurgePays (NasdaqCM:SURG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 501.86% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for SurgePays is $9.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 501.86% from its latest reported closing price of $1.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SurgePays is 516MM, an increase of 924.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in SurgePays. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SURG is 0.01%, an increase of 28.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.94% to 1,993K shares. SURG / SurgePays, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SURG is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 428K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 190K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares , representing an increase of 22.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SURG by 74.81% over the last quarter.

Cable Car Capital holds 182K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 164K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIBC Bancorp USA holds 114K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for SurgePays, Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of SurgePays, Inc.-> See our take on SurgePays, Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SURG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.