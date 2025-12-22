Ascendiant Capital Maintains SurgePays (SURG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of SurgePays (NasdaqCM:SURG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 501.86% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for SurgePays is $9.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 501.86% from its latest reported closing price of $1.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SurgePays is 516MM, an increase of 924.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in SurgePays. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SURG is 0.01%, an increase of 28.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.94% to 1,993K shares. The put/call ratio of SURG is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 428K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 190K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares , representing an increase of 22.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SURG by 74.81% over the last quarter.

Cable Car Capital holds 182K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 164K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIBC Bancorp USA holds 114K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company.

