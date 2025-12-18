Ascendiant Capital Maintains Society Pass (SOPA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of Society Pass (NasdaqCM:SOPA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,037.14% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Society Pass is $22.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 2,037.14% from its latest reported closing price of $1.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Society Pass is 633MM, an increase of 8,654.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Society Pass. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOPA is 0.00%, an increase of 51.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.24% to 151K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 34K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOPA by 51.92% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 27K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 58.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOPA by 105.99% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 20K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing a decrease of 15.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOPA by 8.99% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 18K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing a decrease of 36.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOPA by 89.59% over the last quarter.

