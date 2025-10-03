Ascendiant Capital Maintains Society Pass (SOPA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of Society Pass (NasdaqCM:SOPA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,207.69% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Society Pass is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1,207.69% from its latest reported closing price of $1.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Society Pass is 633MM, an increase of 8,310.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Society Pass. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOPA is 0.00%, an increase of 68.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 189K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 33K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company.

Virtu Financial holds 30K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 28K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 28.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOPA by 1.09% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 24K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOPA by 74.18% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

