Ascendiant Capital Maintains Sintx Technologies (SINT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of Sintx Technologies (NasdaqCM:SINT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 532.75% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sintx Technologies is $25.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 532.75% from its latest reported closing price of $4.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sintx Technologies is 3MM, an increase of 134.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sintx Technologies. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 39.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SINT is 0.01%, an increase of 88.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 193.79% to 518K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRW Securities holds 110K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 95K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company.

Virtus Wealth Solutions holds 95K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company.

Veracity Capital holds 80K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing an increase of 9.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SINT by 30.58% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

