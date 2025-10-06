Ascendiant Capital Maintains PAVmed (PAVM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of PAVmed (NasdaqCM:PAVM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,519.47% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for PAVmed is $11.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 2,519.47% from its latest reported closing price of $0.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PAVmed is 196MM, an increase of 19,148.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in PAVmed. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAVM is 0.00%, an increase of 42.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 1,308K shares. The put/call ratio of PAVM is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Manhattan holds 714K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 89K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares , representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAVM by 29.01% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 80K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 65K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 60K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 16.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAVM by 1.64% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

