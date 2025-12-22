Ascendiant Capital Maintains Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of Outlook Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:OTLK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 382.09% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Outlook Therapeutics is $9.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 382.09% from its latest reported closing price of $2.01 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Outlook Therapeutics is 344MM, an increase of 24,270.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outlook Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 23.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTLK is 0.00%, an increase of 31.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.46% to 4,204K shares. The put/call ratio of OTLK is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 963K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares , representing an increase of 54.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 154.75% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 715K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares , representing a decrease of 90.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 70.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 306K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares , representing an increase of 13.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 30.48% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 281K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 211K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares , representing an increase of 44.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.