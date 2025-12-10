Ascendiant Capital Maintains Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of Lucid Diagnostics (NasdaqCM:LUCD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 247.73% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lucid Diagnostics is $3.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 247.73% from its latest reported closing price of $1.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lucid Diagnostics is 278MM, an increase of 6,220.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lucid Diagnostics. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 23.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUCD is 0.02%, an increase of 291.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 74.88% to 38,194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Masters Capital Management holds 3,999K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,727K shares , representing an increase of 31.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUCD by 14.10% over the last quarter.

Two Seas Capital holds 3,000K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company.

AWM Investment holds 2,990K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company.

Ghisallo Capital Management holds 2,960K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 2,500K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company.

