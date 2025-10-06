Ascendiant Capital Maintains Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of Lucid Diagnostics (NasdaqCM:LUCD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 263.70% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lucid Diagnostics is $3.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $8.14. The average price target represents an increase of 263.70% from its latest reported closing price of $1.04 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lucid Diagnostics is 278MM, an increase of 6,276.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lucid Diagnostics. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 129.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUCD is 0.01%, an increase of 16.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 135.78% to 22,107K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Masters Capital Management holds 2,727K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,142K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares , representing an increase of 71.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUCD by 140.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,577K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares , representing an increase of 80.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUCD by 89.91% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,558K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,260K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares , representing an increase of 78.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUCD by 216.37% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.