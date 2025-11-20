Ascendiant Capital Maintains LiqTech International (LIQT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of LiqTech International (NasdaqCM:LIQT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.95% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for LiqTech International is $4.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 122.95% from its latest reported closing price of $1.83 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LiqTech International is 83MM, an increase of 394.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in LiqTech International. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIQT is 0.08%, an increase of 21.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 3,786K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bleichroeder holds 3,182K shares representing 33.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WealthTrust Axiom holds 64K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares , representing a decrease of 107.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIQT by 27.68% over the last quarter.

Clear Harbor Asset Management holds 61K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 58K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIQT by 48.80% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 45K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing a decrease of 11.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIQT by 0.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.